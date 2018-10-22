National Police Games: Enugu Police Command re-screens 112 athletes

Enugu, – The Enugu State Police Command on Monday began the re-screening of its 112 athletes ahead of the National Police Games.

The Command’s Sports Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said on Monday in Enugu, that the re-screening would cover 12 sports in which the command had comparative advantage.

The 2018 Edition of the National Police Games had been scheduled to hold in Awka, Anambra in November.

There has been no definite date in November for the annual Games.

“The sports includes: football (male); long jump, athletics (sprint), boxing, kick boxing, volleyball, basketball, taekwondo, karate, Dart, athletics (long distance) and traditional wrestling.

“The re-screening of athletes and players is the first step in the command’s preparations ahead of the Games,’’ Amaraizu said.

He noted that the re-screening would provide a veritable platform to know those athletes still in shape for various events.

The sports officer said the re-screening of athletes was being carried out with the assistance of various sports coaches of the command.

“Those that scaled through the re-screening will represent the state in the Zone 9 Police Competition taking place among four commands comprising of Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo Police Commands in Enugu in a week’s time.

“From the Zone 9 Police Competition, a final selection will be made for players and other athletes that will represent the zone in the National Police Games in Awka,’’ he said.

According to Amaraizu, those that did not make the list among the athletes will be decamped as concentration will be on those that only made the list.

“The command cannot afford to throw off or sacrifice it sports pedigree just to satisfy unfit athletes,’’ he noted.

Enugu State Police Command in recent times had been a strong base for Zone 9 Police Sports; where players and athletes are hugely drawn from for zonal representations at the National Police Games. (NAN)