National Essay Competition 2018: UBA Foundation calls for entries, increases grant by 100%

By Moses Nosike

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has commenced the 2018 edition of its annual National Essay Competition in Nigeria with a call for entries.

The essay competition, targeting senior secondary school students is organized annually as part the Foundation’s education initiative aimed at promoting reading culture, encouraging healthy and intellectual competition among secondary school students in Nigeria and across Africa.

Speaking at the media launch on Monday to announce the entries at the Bank’s head office in Lagos the Chief Executive Officer, UBA Foundation, Mrs. Bola Atta, said that the essay competition provides an opportunity for students in secondary schools across the country to put in their entries and to win prizes in the form of educational grants to study in any universities based in Africa. This prize, according to her, will encourage them to strive towards their goals in life.

This year, the cash prize has significantly increased as the Foundation emphasizes that education remains one of the foundation’s key initiatives.

According to Atta, the first prize for the UBA National Essay Competition is a N2 million educational grant for the winner to study in any African university of his or her choice, a 100% increase from N1m which was awarded last year, while the second and third prizes increased to N1.5 million and N1m educational grants respectively; up from N750,000 and N500,000 previously obtained.

She told the students and participants at the event, “We are aware that if you sponsor a child’s education, you have supported an entire family as that child will positively impact his/her community.

The competition is a key aspect of our investment drive in human capital, as we seek to improve knowledge base, allow students to express themselves and write creatively. We will continue also to sustain the initiative because education is very important to UBA and we are more than committed to providing the necessary support for students in Nigeria and throughout the African continent,” she noted.

Also speaking at the call to entries today, the Group Head, Human Resources, Patricia Aderibigbe, motivated the students to focus on adapting themselves to happenings in their generation, and to have a growth mindset. This she explained, will ensure that they can apply themselves and conquer whatever challenges they are faced with.