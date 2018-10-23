Nathan Egba, Sylva’s Top ally, finally defects to PDP

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA – A top ally of former Governor and Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa, Chief Timipre Sylva, Chief Nathan Egba, has defected to the People’s Democratic Party.



Egba was a three- time Commissioner for Information under late Diepreye Alamaieyeseigha and Sylva administration.

Egba, an indigene of Okpoama, on the Brass Island In Brass Local Government Area l, home town of Chief Sylva left the party with some leaders and several supporters.

The former commissioner was received alongside other top APC chieftains by Governor Seriake Dickson on Tuesday at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Egba, a founding member of the PDP in the state, said that he had indicated interest to rejoin the PDP long ago because the party remained the only platform for real politicians.

He said, “I thank the Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, for this opportunity. I expressed interest to rejoin the party long ago and expected to go through some process. I thank the Governor for the express admission into the party.

“I have been a member of the PDP and the APC and I know better now. It is good to be among politicians.”

In his remarks, Governor Dickson commended Egba for his service to all civilian administrations in Bayelsa State since its creation.

The governor who called on the remaining members of the APC to leave the party for the PDP said that the essence of joining political party was to build and not to destroy.

He said that Egba had a great role to play in the development of his state and was happy to welcome him back to the party.

The governor also called on all members of the PDP to unite the people under the party.

“I always tell our people to change from our old ways. We are in politics to build,not to destroy, to develop our state. And we are not even many. You have a great role to play. We are not happy when key people like you are not in the mainstream.

“Let bygones be bygones. Let’s focus on the great future that is lying before us.

“Your rights and privileges are restored to you, beginning from your ward to the state level.

“I call on the few remaining people in the APC to come over to the PDP. You have tried enough, come and join us. I want to call on our party and members to unite our people, bring back aggrieved people into the PDP,” he said.

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Moses Cleopas, said that the APC was almost dead with the defection of Egba and others.

He said that the PDP would relentlessly pursue the directive of the governor to totally collapse the APC in the state.