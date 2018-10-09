Naira down to N364.61/$ in I&E window

THE Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N364.61 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded in the window rose by 105 percent.



Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the rose to N364.61 per dollar yesterday from N363.42 per dollar Last week Friday, translating to N1.19 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars(turnover) traded in the window yesterday rose by 105 percent to $128.04 million from $62.54 million traded last week Friday.

On the other hand, the naira yesterday was stable at N359 per dollar in the parallel market.