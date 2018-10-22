Breaking News
Naira down to N360.5/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N360.5 per  dollar in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rose to N360.5 per dollar from N360 per dollar last week Friday, indicating 50 kobo depreciation of the naira.

Similarly, the naira yesterday depreciated by seven kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N364.09 per dollar yesterday from N364.02 per dollar last week
Friday, translating to seven kobo depreciation of the naira.   

