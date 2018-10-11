NACA begins fresh hunt for HIV patients

Minna—National Agency for Control of Aids, NACA, has embarked on a fresh hunt for people infected with HIV across the country, towards ascertaining its prevalence and how to curtail further spread.

Similarly, the agency declared that it has sufficient drugs to manage such people, contrary to claims that there is acute shortage of the drugs in the country.

Already, no fewer than 88,000 persons have been listed to be sampled across the country to ascertain the number of people infected and determine the quantity of drugs to purchase and where exactly to be distributed.

Sen. Mark promises to tackle security challenges if elected president

Director Community Prevention, Care and Support Services, Dr. Alex Ogundipe, who disclosed these in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, explained that the methodology to be used for the coming survey is the best and rated as the biggest sample size any country had ever done.

Emmanuel’s FEYReP: Empowering the vulnerable, indigent citizens

The Director, who had earlier briefed the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, in his palace on the mission of the team to the state, disclosed that the number of households to be surveyed in Minna, the state capital, are 88 clusters.

DPR licensed 147 filling stations in FCT in 2018 — Controller

He added that they will include community to community and household to household, to get the accurate number of the carriers and treat them accordingly.