N1.3b: EFCC charges Fayose, coy for money laundering

…To be arraigned next week

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

After detaining the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for four days, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, yesterday slammed him with money laundering charges, preparing the grounds to take him to court.

Although the details of the charges of money laundering, breach of public trust and corruption were not made public as at press time, Saturday Vanguard understood that the former governor would be formally arraigned early next week.

Also charged with Fayose is a company known as Spotless Nigeria Limited, which the commission claimed was used as a front for perpetrating economic crimes by the suspect.

A source in EFCC told Saturday Vanguard that Fayose signed and collected the charges for himself and his company. “Yes, he has been served with the charges for himself and his firm known as Spotless,” an operative of the commission confirmed to our reporter last night but declined to give the details of the charges.

Asked to confirm the exact date and court where Fayose and his company would be arraigned, the source simply said ‘very soon’ after the weekend.

The EFCC, which started following Fayose’s financial transactions more than two years ago, accused him of receiving N1.3 billion from the Office of the former National Security Adviser, Col, Sambo Dasuki and laundering the cash on choice property in Lagos and Abuja and receiving kickbacks from contractors.