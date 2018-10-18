My position on Ogun APC gov, by Amosun

ABEOKUTA—GOVERNOR Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, yesterday, dismissed media reports that he had been prevailed upon by some party leaders in the state to support the purported emergence of Prince Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He described the reports as false and embarrassing.

In a statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye, Amosun said: “Those behind the unfounded rumours are doing so to heat up the polity ahead of the 2019 general elections. They are doing it on behalf of their paymasters for cheap political motives. It has become a routine of many political jobbers in Ogun State.

“There are no slaves in Ogun State as insinuated by some aggrieved politicians. Everyone under our watch is free born and the Amosun administration will continue to defend the freedom of the masses and work for the socio-economic advancement of the state till our last day in office.

“You don’t have to be seen to discredit a government with sterling achievements, in order to advance your own selfish ambition, or make wild, inflammatory and seditious comments that have no foundation.

“You don’t also create artificial tension and insecurity in order to advance your cause, without the thought of the economic consequences to the state and welfare of the masses. This is not the right way to play politics.”