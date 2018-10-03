My administration will transform Imo State- AAC governorship aspirant

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

History was made following the state congresses and primaries of African Action Congress recently held in Owerri as Dr (Mrs.) Chidi Omeogu–Ogbuta emerged the first female governorship candidate in Imo state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In her acceptance speech, the medical practitioner cum entrepreneur stated that Imo State’s current socio-economic and political status is in dire need of redemption which is why her nomination marks a new beginning, a journey to take back what has been stolen from the people, a call to action by the youths and women to become active participants in the craft of political leadership.

Dr Ogbuta maintained that her vision for Imo will be accomplished through service, transparency, accountability and respect which she tagged ‘STAR’.

The advocate for healthy living for all Imo people irrespective of socio-economic status added that the battle towards bridging the gap of female absence in the political sphere has been broken as she stands for gender parity and equity in governance.

According to her, “My victory at the primaries is a momentous one for me and all the women around the world, especially in Imo State because a situation such as we are experiencing here today – having a female governorship candidate in Imo – would have been highly improbable a couple of decades ago. However, by the providence of Almighty God and the uncommon vision and platform of the African Action Congress, this has become a reality.”

“With utmost humility, I stand before you to accept this historic nomination to be the Imo State flag bearer of the African Action Congress- AAC for the 2019 gubernatorial election. My nomination marks a watershed moment in our party’s quest to usher in a new alternative to politics in our State and I dare say, in Nigeria as a whole.

My nomination today is the beginning of a journey to take back what has been stolen from our people. My nomination today is a call to action – action by the youths and women to become active participants in the craft of political leadership.”

“The battle has just started toward bridging the gaping female absence in our politics, and hence represents the pursuit of gender parity and equity in public life and governance. I am a mother of 4 children, a wife, a registered nurse, a doctor, an entrepreneur, a leader, founder and president of “Angel For Premature Babies,” a non-profit Foundation that champions the cause of maternal and infant health, especially the premature.

I have always been an advocate for premature babies, a passion borne out of personal experience. I am also an advocate for health equity who believes everyone deserves to live a healthy life, regardless of their socio-economic status.

I have worked in different capacities in the health care industry for more than 20 years. Through these varied positions and experiences, I developed translatable skills in the areas of interpersonal relations, leadership, conflict resolution, strategic planning, and decision-making at all organizational levels.”

“Imo State, given her current status, is in dire need of socio-economic and political redemption. The State has been traumatized for a period of over eleven years now, having become impotent, dysfunctional, and rudderless.

Imo is in critical need of rescue and restoration, and I’m urging all Imolites, wherever they are to join forces in liberating our entire state from this destructive stranglehold that has turned our minor economic ulcer into a major economic cancer. I remember several years ago when Owerri, our capital city, used to be the envy of the nation in cleanliness. What we see in Imo State now are cities riddled with filth, famine, and frustration.”

“Our people have, in many cases, been reduced to a lifestyle of begging, disease and untimely death which has now sadly become an industry.

We must simply say “No’ to 4-cups of rice or N13 per day and vote your conscience. The State Government under my leadership will strive to recover, restore and transform Imo State to a position of pre-eminence that will ensure the welfare and pride of Imolites. This will be accomplished through Service, Transparency, Accountability, and Respect.”

The AAC guber candidate however expressed gratitude to members of the National Working Committee and leaders of the party as well as those who contributed to the success of the primary.

“I will like to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to members of the National Working Committee and leaders of our party, as well as all those who have contributed to the success of this primary. Together we can turn Imo into an Eldorado”she submitted.