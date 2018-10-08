Musa vows to justify big money move

SUPER Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa has said he hopes to justify the big money Saudi club Al Nassr paid to snap him up from Premier League Leicester City after he scored again and provided an assist in the league.

It was reported that Al Nassr paid in excess of 20 million pounds for the Nigeria star.

“I am determined to justify the huge investment my club made on me,” he said.

Al-Nassr demolished Al-Hazm 5-1 with Ahmed Musa, who was named the best player for September, opening the scoring for the home side on 26 minutes.

Musa was on for the entire match duration and narrowly missed out on the man of the match award with a game rating of 8.6.

The former GBS Academy star also completed 79% of his passes, 100% of his dribbles and made four key passes.

The goal takes the Nigerian back to the top of the scorers’ chart with 4 goals, a position he jointly shares with Bafetimbi Gomis, Cristian Guanca and Nasser Al Shamrami.