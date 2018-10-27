Musa beats Kane to World Cup memorable performance award

Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa has been awarded the most memorable performance award at the Volgograd venue of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Musa’s two strikes against Iceland gave him the edge over Harry Kane of England in the poll conducted by FIFA and fans voted.

Musa won 80% of the vote’s followed by Kane with 11%. Egyptian goal tender Essam Al Hadry got 7% of the votes while Jan Benarek’s performance got 2% of the votes.

At the conclusion of the poll, the official FIFA World Cup twitter handle tweeted; “By a wide margin, you voted Ahmed Musa’s two goal performance for the Super Eagles as your favorite World Cup memory from Volgograd”.