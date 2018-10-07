MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy kicks off

By Henry Ojelu

The MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy (MTFA), which is a year-long continent-wide, fully funded experiential and training programme designed to upgrade the skills of young Africans in film and television production to ignite the continent’s creative industries and put them on the global stage, has kicked off.

The MTFA was conceived to address the skill gap of Africans in movie and television production by providing education that will result in the production of highly competent graduates, who are employable and entrepreneurial.

The MTFA Initiative will operate in Lagos, Nigeria (West Africa); Nairobi, Kenya (East Africa); and Lusaka, Zambia (Southern Africa), providing training in cinematography, film editing, audio production and storytelling.

A total of 60 students, 20 in each academy, will participate in the inaugural edition of the MTFA beginning from October, 2018.

They were selected from 3, 100 entries. The Director of the MTFA Regional Academy for West Africa is Femi Odugbemi. The West African Regional MTFA has 16 Nigerian students and four from Ghana. The MTFA is the first of the three touch points that MTF will deliver over the course of the year.

The others are the MTF Master classes and the MTF Portal. MultiChoice will provide academy students with monthly stipends to meet their living expenses

MultiChoice will also bear the costs of academy-related travels, subject to the approval of the Academy Director.