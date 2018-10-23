Mourinho rules out Madrid return

Jose Mourinho has dismissed reports he could take over from Real Madrid’s under-pressure head coach Julen Lopetegui.

The former Spain boss says he will fight for his position at Real, but according to Sky sources, the club are set to sack him following three straight defeats.

Despite newspaper reports claiming Mourinho – who managed Real from 2010-13 – is a candidate to replace Lopetegui, the Manchester United boss says he is happy at the club, and wants to extend his stay after his contract expires.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Juventus, Mourinho said: “I am happy here, I am happy see out my contract and I would like to stay after my contract runs out.

“All I am thinking about is Manchester United.”