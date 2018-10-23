Breaking News
Translate

Mourinho rules out Madrid return

On 7:18 amIn Sports by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Jose Mourinho has dismissed reports he could take over from Real Madrid’s under-pressure head coach Julen Lopetegui.

The former Spain boss  says he will fight for his position at Real, but according to Sky sources, the club are  set to sack him following three straight defeats.

Watford vs Man United

Despite newspaper reports claiming Mourinho – who managed Real from 2010-13 – is a candidate to replace Lopetegui, the Manchester United boss says he is happy at the club, and wants to extend his stay after his contract expires.

No hiding place for Bafana in J’bourg, Ighalo warns

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Juventus, Mourinho said: “I am happy here, I am happy see out my contract and I would like to stay after my contract runs out.

“All I am thinking about is Manchester United.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.