Most beautiful model in Nigeria holds final TV screening in Abuja

Nigeria most appreciated, participated and refined model and beauty contest, Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria (MBMN) will be holding its 2018 TV screening at Grand Cubana Hotel- Jabi Abuja on the 27th of October to screen contestants ahead of the camping.

The 2018 contest according to its organiser will engage an art exhibition to promote the empowerment of those who are physically challenged, as a benchmark for advancing development in Nigeria. He stated that this years’ edition of the pageant is themed “The Clash of Beauty and Art”.

Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria has held several contest overtime, and has recorded the emergence of outstanding models as winners. The popular Queen Yvette Meurer slays as the reigning Queen of MBMN, as she would be handing over the mandate of her office to a new winner who will emerge in the forthcoming contest in early December.

As the reigning Queen of Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria, Queen Yvette Meurer, has received several endorsement deals from prominent multinationals across Nigeria, which includes an ambassadorial deal for MTN, Diamond bank and popular Ebony hair products.

She has received several national and international recognitions for her impacts and engagements in modelling. Yvette Meurer has appeared and graced several magazine front pages, highly recognised events and representations. She is perceived as one of the most outstanding Queens, with a magnificent display of vibrant intellect.

However, as the 2018 edition of Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria; Clash of Beauty and Arts, draws close, the organisers led by Alex Nwankwo will be looking out for models who are intelligent, creative, beautiful and capable of representing the value of mentor.