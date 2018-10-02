Mohammed Alkali wins Borno PDP governorship primary

Alhaji Mohammed Alkali has won the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State.

The official result of the Governorship Primaries held on Sunday, 30th of September, 2018 showed that Mohammed Alkali Imam won the election with 2,785 votes defeating two other major contenders, Kyari Abba Bukar who polled 52 and Mohammed Wakil who scored 20 votes.

Observers of the election commended the leadership of the party for the peaceful conduct of the exercise, while adding that Alkali has the required qualification to defeat candidates of other parties in the general election.

The Returning officer in the election was Chief (Barrister) Gebon Timothy, while Hon. Mohammed Basis was the Electoral Officer.

Addressing members of the PDP after the exercise, Alkali called on all party faithful to join hands with him to ensure the victory of the party in the 2019 general elections.

While calling on other aspirants to work with him during and after the campaigns, Alkali promised to run an inclusive government “when I eventually become the Governor Borno State in 2019 by the special grace of God Almighty.”