Miyetti Allah pledges support for Immunization against child killer diseases

Makoda (Kano State) Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, has pledged to support immunization of child killer diseases in Makoda local government area of Kano state.



The Chairman of the association in Makoda, Malam Yahya Madawaki, made the pledge in an interview on Sunday in Makoda town.

He said that the association had facitated the immunization of many nomadic children who came into the local government area from neighbouring states and countries.

According to him, “We have informants who are vigilant and inform us of any nomadic group coming into the local government and we immediately move to immunize their children.”

“If they refuse to allow for their children to receive immunization, we tell them to move elsewhere immediately as we don’t want get fresh virus in our community. ” Madawaki said.

The Chairman, however, appealed to the nomadic groups to allow for the immunization of their children in every community they found themselves as the immunization is harmless.

He lauded the efforts of the local government Council and other stakeholders for their tireless efforts in creating awareness in the border communities who were more prone to the diseases. (NAN)