Missing General: Army Allays Fear of Reprisal Attack in Jos

By Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja

The Nigerian Army has allayed the fear of residents of Dura-Du community in Jos who are said to be fleeing their homes as a result of the discovery of missing Major General Idris Alkali’s car in the community.

According to the Army, troops involved in the search and rescue for the missing Major General only arrested those confirmed to have information about the missing senior officer.

A statement by Col. Kayode Ogunsoya, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Division said, “The attention of Headquarters 3 Division has been drawn to reports that the residents of Dura – Du District and environs in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State have fled and abandoned their homes and business premises to avoid being clamped down by the troops involved in the Search and Rescue Operation for the missing retired senior officer.

“Please be informed that Nigerian Army is a professional organisation that conducts its operations with international best practices and respect for fundamental human rights..

“The troops involved in the search and rescue operation only apprehended those who have information about the missing retired senior officer based on cedible intelligence.

“Consequently, the good and peace loving people of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State and most especially Dura -Du District are enjoined not to desert their homes and business premises and urged to go about their legitimate businesses.

“This will prevent hoodlums from breaking into the abandoned homes and business premises.

“Anyone with credible information about the whereabout of the missing retired senior officer should please contact this Headquarters on GSM No. 09074028881.

“Handsome reward awaits a credible informant and the source of information shall be protected”.