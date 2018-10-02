Missing Army Gen: CAN, FIDA, NOA seek end to Plateau killings

Following recent killings in Jos, Plateau State, over a missing Army General, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN; International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, and National Orientation Agency, NOA, yesterday, called for an end to the killings in Plateau State.

CAN, speaking through its President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, appealed to the people of Jos to remain calm following the outbreak of fresh violence in the city.

Ayokunle also called on the Federal Government to urgently wade into the situation and restore peace to Plateau by bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The CAN President spoke at the First Christian Leaders Roundtable summit organised by Legacy Initiative International in Lagos.

He said: “I have received calls from some people that there was shooting overnight and many youths were killed over a missing ex-soldier.

“I heard that his car was found in a pond in Jos, but I don’t know how that was interpreted to be the handiwork of Christians.

“I think what should have been done was to allow security agencies to do their jobs instead of killing innocent people in retaliation.”

According to him, Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity or religion, should continue to cohabit in unity and love to foster the country’s socio-economic and political development.

FIDA

Similarly, FIDA and NOA, in separate interviews in Jos, expressed optimism that mutual respect will foster unity and forestall further killings in Plateau and other parts of the country.

Mrs Mary Izam, the Chairperson of FIDA in Plateau said Nigeria at 58 is worth celebrating, but can only progress if Nigerians learned to live in peace and harmony.

In her words: “Nigerians should refuse using religious and ethnic diversity to destabilise the nation; we want a new Nigeria where improving the quality of lives of the people is our major priority.

“We condemn the killings of innocent lives in the recent attacks in Plateau and other parts of the country, as every life is sacred and valuable in this country.”

…on Leah Sharibu

Izam also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu, the only girl still in captivity out of the 110 Dapchi girls abducted in February, saying she has a right to liberty as a citizen of the country.

Also speaking, Bulus Dabit, NOA Director in Plateau State, said the drivers of crisis in state and other parts of the country were not religious people, but persons with criminal intents.

According to him, “community leaders and indeed responsible youths must break their silence by exposing all those who are undermining our humanity to usher a new Nigeria today.”

He condemned the act of deploying the social media to entrench fear through fake news and hate speeches.