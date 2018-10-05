Ministry to post Press Secretaries after 3-yr tenure

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has introduced a 3 year tenure for Press Secretaries posted to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Deaconess Grace Isu Gekpe made the disclosure at a Parley with Press Secretaries from various federal government agencies at the National Press Centre Abuja.



She pointed out that Press Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service on posting should not overstay in particular agencies but rather moved around to garnered and deployed their experiences in various agencies.

She said: “It is alarming to realise that some officers have overstayed in particular agencies for more five year and even ten years without giving others the opportunities to experience same and contribute their quotas to national development through information management.

“I must also said that those with penchant for rejecting postings should also be warned that rejecting or trying to influence their postings will not be condoned any longer.’.

Dr. Gekpe emphasized the need for information managers of the agencies under her watch to be proactive in projecting the image of government positively, while also educating the general public on government’s developmental policies and programmes.

“There is the need for image-makers and information managers of various government agencies to be in tune with modern ways of news dissemination and information management in line with best global practices, ICT leverage and acceptable ethical standards.

“For effective dissemination of information and government policies to be achieved, spokespersons of organizations must be highly skilled in the art of gathering, packaging and disseminating credible and relevant information to the public.”

She then highlighted the importance of seniority in appointing persons into leadership positions in her ministry, however, assuring that such exercise will be carried out with premium regards to competence, merit and track records, while disregarding sentiment or any other primordial consideration.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director Public Communication and National Orientation, Mrs. Chinenye Ihuoma said the ministry is organising capacity building programmes and introducing performance index to monitor activities of officers in various agencies of government.

Ihuoma said: “We are impressed with performances of Resident Information Officers and we are introducing capacity building programmes to broaden their scope of knowledge in the use of modern communication tools.

“We are also working on RIO Performance Index through credible and technologically based assessments of outputs of Press Secretaries on their effective and efficient information Management as we intend to recognise and reward outstanding contributions and excellent campaigns by our officers.”