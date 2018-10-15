Mikel hails Eagles

By Jacob Ajom, Uyo

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has praised the team after they defeated Libya 4-0 on Saturday in an AFCON 2019 qualifier game in Uyo.

Mikel, who was absent from the game due to niggling injury problems, congratulated the team for their spirit and as well the hero of the day Odion Ighalo who fired a hat-trick.

“Congratulations to the team! Amazing game, good team spirit and also congratulations Ighalo on your hattrick,” Mikel tweeted.