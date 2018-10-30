Media group flays state of facilities in DBS Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—A Non- Government Organisation, Centre for Objective Media has flayed what it described as the deplorable state of facilities at the Delta State Broadcasting Service, Warri, DBS, Delta state.

Project Director of the organisation, Mr. Happiness Onuwa, said it was disturbed with the frequency with which the station goes off the air due to obsolete equipment.

He called on the state government and the management of the station to take steps to redress the situation.

Onuwa also enjoined the management of the station to use the internally generated revenue to keep the environment clean, adding that virtually all facilities in the place were fast depreciating.

He said: “This is not good for the state and staff of the station that DBS, Warri goes off air regularly. We think the government and the management of the station should work out a way to resolve this problem by installing durable and functional equipment. The station is already losing patronage as a result of the situation.’’