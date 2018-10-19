MceeDon finally drop new song ‘Monalisa’ directed by Pardon C

Nigerian singing sensation MceeDon formerly known as McDonald makes a stunning return to the music scene with yet another top-notch music titled ‘Monalisa’.

MceeDon is not a newbie in the music industry, hence he needs little, perhaps, no introduction. The incredible singer has made his mark in the Nigerian music industry and churned out different hit singles that are still speaking for him till date.

The singer is one of the first-rated singers in Imo state, since he released his popular music ‘My Love’, he became an instant talent other musicians sought-after for collaborations – and he hasn’t failed to deliver creatively.

This time, MceeDon joined forces with creative video director Pardon C for enjoyable visual interpretation of the song, he also linked up with Reflex – an inventive sound engineer who doctored the audio of ‘Monalisa’ to taste.

‘Monalisa’ by MceeDon is a love song that lauds his beautiful damsel, it expresses his adoration for her splendor and playful gestures. Rendered in English language and Igbo indigenous dialect, in the song, he confesses that he cannot leave ‘Monalisa’ for anything in this world.

This is a song for any man who wants to express his deepest feelings to his diva. It is a pleasurable song for all ladies – they will definitely fall in love with the rhythm of MceeDon and how he strategically makes the song slow and groovy.