Man posing as Army Major for 4 years nabbed in Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—DELTA State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of fake soldier, “Major” M. Sali, alleged to have been operating within Warri and its environs for almost four years.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the arrest, disclosed that Sali was arrested at Eburumede Police Station, Okpe Local Government Area when he went to seek release of a suspect.

The fake Major, who was not aware that security operatives were on his trail, denied impersonating a soldier, just as Army men swooped on him at the Police Station.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the fake soldier had been posing as an intelligence officer of the Nigerian Army deployed to the Niger Delta for undercover operations.

DSP Aniamaka said the matter has been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, for further investigation.