Man impregnates 13-yr-old daughter he’s been sleeping with since she was 7

By Gabriel Enogholase & Alemma Aliu

BENIN—A 35-year-old man, Friday Moses, has been arrested by the Police in Benin, Edo State capital, for impregnating his 13-year-old daughter.

Moses was among the 76 suspected criminals paraded by the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Johnson Kokum, in Benin yesterday, for their involvement in various crimes.

Vanguard gathered that Moses, who hails from Cross River State, but resides in Edo State, had been sleeping with his daughter since she was seven years old.

It was further gathered that the victim, a primary six pupil, lost her mother five years ago and has been living with the suspect, who constantly abused her sexually.

It was learned that the suspect was driven out of Ologbo community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state when the people discovered that he was sleeping with his daughter.

According to sources, when the community members discovered that the girl was pregnant for her father, they informed the Police, who later arrested him.

Speaking with journalists, the minor who is five months pregnant, said: “My father slept with me five times. He started when I was very small. He started by touching my waist. When I said no, he said if I shout he will use cutlass to kill me.”

Suspect reacts

However, Friday Moses denied sleeping with his daughter, saying the minor told the community that he was the one that impregnated her, which is not true.

He said: “I have a girlfriend. But when people came to my house and beat me up, claiming I was going out with a married woman, I abandoned her.

“My wife died five year ago and my daughter is 13 years. I did not impregnate her, but take it the way she said it.”

Kokumo said the paraded suspects were arrested for various crimes such as robbery, kidnapping, rape, cultism, among others, adding that 47 arms and some ammunition were recovered from them.

He added that they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.