Makarfi, Idris back Atiku

By Ben Agande & Boluwaji Obahopo

Kaduna—One of the aspirants in the just-concluded presidential primaries of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former chairman of the caretaker committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has promised to join force with the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to return Nigeria to greatness.

In a congratulatory letter to Atiku Abubakar, Makarfi said he was ready and available to play any role that is expected of him to achieve success, saying “your emergence as the candidate of the party has gone further to reinforce the new philosophy and promise PDP holds for the present and the future of this country.”

I left Okorocha when the centre could no longer hold – Former SGI

Also, former governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris, described the presidential candidacy of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as a sign of hope for Nigerians.

This came as one of the party governorship hopefuls in Kogi State, Senator Nicholas Ugbane, also eulogised Atiku’s emergence, saying “the party now looks unstoppable for the 2019 presidential poll.”

APC vows to field candidates for 2019 elections in Zamfara

Idris, in a statement, congratulated Atiku, describing the convention as the most credible and transparent ever, noting that the choice of Atiku as the party’s presidential flag bearer by the delegates was noble.