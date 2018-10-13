Local firms unveil car prototype with 100% home content

By Yinka Kolawole

Two Nigerians and their companies have collaborated to design and develop a car prototype with 100 percent local content, christened, IVIXI AIV.

At a media unveiling of the car prototype in Lagos, Dapo Akintunde, an architect, car designer and founder of IVIXI Design and Azuka Ijekeye, industrialist and founder of Interstreet Messenger Limited, said the design of the car was driven by many elements from the Nigerian life.

They said that the design and development of the prototype involved ‘original thinking’, adding that the production was based on 100 percent local content in both the materials used and the human capital.

“This is a home-grown icon. Its bulk, size and truss mainframe offers protection against various rogue bullies. This car is tall for protection against its light weight composition but its low centre of gravity prevents any sort of tumbling. It packs the intel of a 2018 super-vehicle as it will provide additional inverter capacity to supply its owner with electricity, a scarce commodity to many West Africans. The body surfacing is as smooth as any product from the established car industries. Its interior uses original leather hide, hand-stitched in a beautiful intricate weave,” they stated.

Akintunde further stated: “The car lights (like the whole car) are aero-dynamic in design and produced with laser precision. The car grill is intricate in its pattern, yet whole in its being. The windscreen was manufactured in the factory by combining laser cutting and controlled heat-bending processes with critical human thinking.

“This product is the real deal for the Nigerian Automotive industry. Its authenticity shall spring forth sub-industries for the various component – drive-train and suspension, electronics, interior parts, lights, windscreen and mirrors, rubber and plastic parts, and all others.”