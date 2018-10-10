Libya won’t be easy opponents, says Musa

AL Nassr forward Ahmed Musa is hoping to inspire Nigeria to victory in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier Group E game with Libya this weekend.

The pacy winger scored for the Super Eagles in the match day 2 game against the Pirates of Seychelles, which Nigeria won 3-0.

“I’m ready to play on Saturday,” he informed.

“I would like to repeat what happened in the game against Seychelles, and if I can score that would be good, but what matters is that we win the match at home to Libya. It’s a special game.”

The former CSKA Moscow, Kano Pillars, VVV Venlo and Leicester City star then expanded on what it is that makes the game special.