LIBYA VS NIGERIA: Eagles’ chartered flight off 8am today

On 5:41 amIn Sports by Nwafor PolycarpComments

*KICK OFF: 7PM TOMORROW

By Jacob Ajom, Uyo

Tomorrow’s 2019 AFCON reverse clash between Libya and Nigeria will kick off by 7pm, while the Super Eagles will fly out to Tunisia from Uyo by 8am on a chartered flight.

Nigeria vs Libya
Officials in Sfax, Tunisia, further informed that the weather is normal with temperature between 20 and 27 degrees.

Nigeria trounced Libya 4-0 Saturday in Uyo to move to second in Group E on six points from three matches.

Should the North Africans avenge this loss, they will topple the Eagles from the second spot.


