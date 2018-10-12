Libya changes plans for Eagles

GROUP leader Libya has opted to fly into Nigeria today, as against yesterday that was earlier announced.



The delegation will arrive the Ibom International Airport, Uyo aboard a charter aircraft. Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo, alongside compatriots Olivier Safari Kabene (Assistant Referee 1), Nabina Blaise Sebutu (Assistant Referee 2) and Malala Kabanga Yannick (Reserve Referee) – all from the Democratic Republc of Congo – have arrived in Lagos.

They will fly into Uyo on Friday morning.

The match commissioner, Mr. Andy Quame from Liberia, as well as South African Dan Van Vuuren (security officer) and Malian Koman Coulibaly (referee assessor) will also arrive in Uyo on Friday.