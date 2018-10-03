Legend hosts consumers to Real Deal experience

Princewill Ekwujuru

Legend Extra Stout from the stable of Nigerian Breweries, NB Plc has hosted thousands of fans courtesy of its consumer engagement platform, the Real Deal Experience.

Portfolio Manager, Mainstreet Lager, and Stout brands, Emmanuel Agu, at the Polo Field in Jos in an event headlined by popular musician, M.I Abaga, said the show has raised the bar with the Jos edition.

He stated: “Over the years, Legend Real Deal Experience has been known for its legendary taste, tell and win’ competition and this edition did not prove any different, that is why we have to undertake the blind taste competition.”

A blind taste test is a competition where participants were made to tell the difference between the taste of Legend extra stout and other stout brands.

Since its inception, the Legend Extra Stout ‘Real Deal Experience show has toured several Nigerian cities including Aba, Ibadan, Onitsha, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Abakaliki, Owerri, Umuahia, Enugu and Lagos. The show has over the years featured some of Nigerian artistes including Harrysong, Timaya, Kcee, 9ice, Oritsefemi, Small Doctor, Mr. Raw, and The Obiligbo Brothers.