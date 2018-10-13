Leah Sharibu: Oboh calls for prayers

The call by former Super Eagles defender, Emeka Ezeugo to sportsmen, both active and retired to press for the immediate release of Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram terrorists has received a strong backing from former British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh.

Leah, the 15-year old female student of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, was one of the 110 students abducted by the dreaded Islamic sect on February 19, 2018. While the rest of her colleagues have been released, apart from the five reported dead, Leah is still being held under the kidnappers’ den because, according news reports, she refused to renounce her religious faith, which is Christianity.

While aligning with Ezeugo who offered himself to be taken hostage for the release of little Leah, Oboh who was also the World Boxing Association Intercontinental Lightweight heavyweight champion urged Nigerians to come together and pray for the release of Leah Sharibu.

He said, “I want both Nigerian Christians and Muslims to know that there is power in prayer. We should all pray for the young girl, Leah, for whom my heart is moved with compassion. We must pray for her immediate release as there is nothing God cannot do.”

Oboh who is now an Apostle for Christ said “with God on the side of His children, the immediate release of little Leah from her captors will soon be a thing of the past. We should all pray for her.”

He also called for prayers for a peaceful election year in Nigeria.