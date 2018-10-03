LBS fetes creative industry entrepreneurs

By Favour Ikede &Blessing Adegor

Lagos Business School (LBS) has hosted leading entrepreneurs in the creative industry and participants in the maiden edition of its International Executive MBA Week to a dinner in Lagos.

The Lagos International EMBA Week, themed: Playing to Win in Africa: Exploring Business Opportunities in Nigeria, is organised to foster cultural immersion and expose participants to the culture, values and business environment in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Speaking at the event, Academic Director, International EMBA, Lagos Business School, Dr. Uchenna Uzo, said LBS aims to be the business school with the greatest impact on knowledge and practice of management and business in Africa.

According to him: “Nigeria has great potential in its creative industries. People know a lot about Nollywood and the music industry but lack adequate knowledge about the business aspect of these industries.

This dinner seeks to expose our Global Network Alumni and students to what it takes to invest in these industries and to export our creativity and productivity to other parts of Africa and the world. We do this to help them understand where the action is and what it takes to invest and improve intercultural exchange among people studying in Africa.”

Chief Executive Office, X3M Group, Desmond Ovbiagele, said that apart from farming, the creative industry is the second largest employer of labour in any given country. He added that the creative industry is the biggest public relations tool which the government should explore in developing the benefits it could provide to a country.