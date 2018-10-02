Lawyer blasts Imo govt over comment on Madumere’s reinstatement

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—A popular Owerri-based lawyer, Mr. Kissinger Ikeokwu has described what he called the hastily conjured press release by Governor Okorocha’s Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, on the nullification of the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, by Justice Benjamin Iheka of the state High Court, as “not only embarrassing and nuseating, but also an action that is laced with legal ignorance.” The lawyer therefore, advised him to “always seek proper legal advice from knowledgeable legal practitioners to avoid messing the state up.”

Part of his statement read: “I just read a press statement by Sam Onwuemeodo on the government reaction to the court judgment and victory by the deputy governor. Please who was the lawyer advising Sam Onwuemeodo on the press statement he made?

“How can you say you are filing stay of execution against Madumere, when the court has told you that the Imo Chief Judge erred by constituting the panel on the ninth day against the seven days provided by the constitution?

“Which court is going to grant you the stay of execution to stop the deputy governor from performing his official duties as deputy governor?

“Do they even know that they are counting down on barely last eight months in power? I beg, stay of execution to where? Onwuemeodo and whoever advised him, are suffering from avoidable legal ignorance.”