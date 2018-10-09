Lawmaker trains 50 rice farmers in Sokoto

A member of the House of Representatives, Isa Bashir-Kalanjeni, has trained 50 rice farmers in Sokoto State on modern farming and processing techniques.

Newsmen report that participants were also trained on modern agronomic practices, proper harvest and different processing procedures.

The training was conducted in partnership with the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI).

Malam Musa Gidan-Madi, who coordinated the training, said on Tuesday in Sokoto that the participants were drawn from all the political wards of Gidu/Tangaza Federal Constituency.

Gidan-Madi said most families there engage in the business because the area was bestowed with fertile soil for rice cultivation.

‘’I have no doubt that the training will go a long way in enhancing rice production in the state and I urge the beneficiaries to educate others in their respective areas,” he said.

Also, Dr Sam Okunde, the Institute’s Head of Durable Crops Research Department, said the training focused on best cultivation practices, proper seed planting, inputs applications and proper harvest procedures.

Okunade added that it also focused on best storage methods, chain processing, making variety of items from rice for subsistence consumption as well as commercial purposes.

Some of the participants, Malam Musa Garba and Sharhabilu Shehu, described the training as timely, beneficial and would improve rice farming and processing in the state.

NAN