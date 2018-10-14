Lawmaker pledges improved representation for constituency

By Bose Adelaja

A Lawmaker representing Epe Federal constituency at the National Assembly, Abuja, Hon. Tasir Olawale Raji , Friday, promised to intensify efforts toward bringing the dividends of democracy to the doorstep of the people of his constituency.

While appreciating the people for their support towards his reemergence as the flag bearer of All Progressives Congress APC, which will make him represent the constituency once again, he said he will make the Constituency worth living for residents.

He noted that his emergence is a testimony of overwhelming love he enjoys from the good people of his constituency and the confidence reposed in him. He said, I will reciprocate the mandate given to me by working harder towards ensuring better lives for my people,”

Recall that about 129 youths and 96 women across the 20 wards of the constituency have benefited from the series of empowerment programmes initiated by the Lawmaker in the last 3 years aside being a focal point in the hallow chamber.