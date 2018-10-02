Lagos APC Primary: Ebri NWC panel chairman dismisses ward elections

The Chairman, National Working Committee Panel on All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos governorship primary, Chief Clement Ebri, on Tuesday dismissed ward elections earlier held in the state, saying the real election was yet to hold.

He said the preparation for the direct primary by secret ballot has just been completed and that the election will begin soon.

In many of the 245 wards in Lagos today, APC members reportedly queued to be counted in support of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, using a voting method known as Option A4.

Ebri, who spoke at about 4.30p.m, to journalists, said so far there was no election as election materials were being sorted.

“The stage is set and election begins anytime from now. We have guidelines and we will stick to it.

Earlier, the chairman Lagos APC, Alhaji Tunde Balogun had insisted that the election held was free fair and credible.

When asked if the panel supervised the election, he said he would not be able to answer that.

According to him, he only saw observers and could not tell.

“We are awaiting the panel to declare the result,” he told newsmen.