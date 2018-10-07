Lagos PDP: Onuesoke hails Agbaje’s victory, calls for Lagosians support

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has hailed the emergence of Jimi Agbaje as the Lagos State PDP governorship candidate ahead of 2019.

Onuesoke said Agbaje’s victory at the PDP primary is a victory for Lagosians and Nigerians, adding that he will be governor in 2019 election.

Onuesoke, who spoke at Lagos State PDP secretariat where he witnessed the primary election, enjoined Lagosians to vote enmasse for Agbaje..

He urged Lagosians to break away from the norm and witness rapid development more than they imagine by rallying support for the PDP candidate.

“What Lagosans should understand is that Agbaje’s fortune of winning Lagos is brighter now than it was in 2015.We can still remember that with APC solidly united, Agbaje narrowly lost to Akinwumi Ambode. Note that Lagos APC is now in turmoil. I am confident Lagos residents who need change will vote enmasse for Agbaje. I see Agbaje winning Lagos by landslide. Please we need your thumb to make Agbaje the next governor of Lagos. You will be happy you did,” he stated.