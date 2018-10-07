Lagos Open Tennis: Tom, Pranjala win singles titles

By John Egbokhan

The colour of the sky was blue yesterday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan as Frenchman, Jomby Tom won the Lagos Open Futures 4men’s singles title, beating compatriot Rinderknech Arthur in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. In the women’s singles final, Swiss top seed, Perrin Conny lost the title to Indian seed sixth. Yadlapalli Pranjala in three sets 6-2, 5-7, 0-6.

As the curtain fell yesterday on the first week of the $25, 000 tournament , the sporting dominance of France was reaffirmed on the Lord Rumens Centre as two French players squared off in the final match of the International Tennis Federation-certified point-awarding tournament.

Even before the first ball was served in front of the watching tennis faithful, it was never in doubt that this was going to a close game, with both players fully aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, given their long-time friendship playing on the tennis circuit.

But like in every sporting contest, there must be a winner and loser, which yesterday happened to be Tom and Arthur respectively.

In winning the grand prize and accompanying ATP points, Tom served 19 aces as against eight by his foe. The winner was however to still come out victorious given his five double faults, compared to one made by the losing finalist.

Speaking after his thrilling match, Tom praised Arthur for a stern test but added that he was not ready to prepare to miss the chance of winning in Lagos.

”He was a difficult opponent but I was not ready to allow this golden chance of winning the singles crown in Lagos pass me by. I feel excited that my objective of playing here has been achieved with this win and hope for a better outing in the second week”, said Tom.