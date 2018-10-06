Lagos Open Tennis: Perrin eyes historic 4th title

Swiss player, Conny Perrin is closed to winning her fourth singles title after she qualified for the final of women’s singles in the first leg (Futures 4) of the Lagos Open Tennis Championship. The finals matches of the first week hold at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Perrin beat her Slovakian opponent, Tereza Mihalikova 6(2)-7(7),6-2,6-4 in the semi final match held on Centre Court“The Swiss Star will now face Indian Pranjala Yadlapalli who defeated Victoria Bosio from Argentina in straight set of 6-3,6-2.

Perrin was a regular face in Lagos and had good results in the last three years to show for her coming. She has been consistent in winning from 2015 to 2017 where she had won the women’s singles on three occasions, while she also won the doubles in the 2012 edition.”

I will fight for every point to win the final and winning in Lagos for the fourth time will definitely be a huge achievement for me. I will be proud to do that, ” she said.

The Swiss player, however applauded the support she always received at the crucial moments she had been in the finals of the Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis, which has since been renamed the Lagos Open Tennis.“” I have been regular in Lagos in the past few years and the support from the people has been so great and I have to be thankful for this.“

The final on Saturday won’t be easy because my opponent has been playing so great since the week started. I will never underestimate her, but I look forward to winning this one, ” she said. “In the men’s singles, number one seed, Tom Jomby from France maintained his winning streak cruising to the final as he defeated Briton Jack Draper to set up final match with compatriot Arthur Rinderknech who beat Danylo Kalenichenko of Ukraine in straight of 6-3,6-2.