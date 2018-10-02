Lagos APC primary: Tight security at Agbado Oke-Odo

Security operatives have been positioned at the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Authority of Lagos State as party members turned out to vote for the APC governorship candidate.

The the APC members trooped into the secretariat at Ekoro Road, as early as 7:00 a.m. to participate in the direct primary election adopted by the party in the state.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will lock horns in the election.

The third aspirant, Mr Femi Hamzat, announced his withdrawal from the race and teamed up with Sanwo-Olu.

The delegates, who were from the seven wards of the LCDA, were screened by the security operatives before they were allowed into the venue of the election.

Voting and accreditation have yet to begin as at the time of filing this report.