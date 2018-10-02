Lagos APC primary: Ambode has not conceded any defeat – ACO

Lagos APC primary:The Lagos State governor Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has said he has not conceded to any defeat according to a statement by Ambode Campaign Organisation (ACO).

The group on Tuesday said that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has not conceded any defeat as the primary election is yet to hold on Lagos State.

There are guidelines and procedures which the National Working Committee (NWC) has insisted must be followed in conducting a credible poll. These include the usage of membership slips and membership cards by registered party members as well as the adoption of secret ballot system which protects the electorate. The NWC came from Abuja with sufficient ballot papers which are yet to be distributed. As a loyal and responsible party member and a democrat, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is guided by the process announced by the party and shall await the new date of the governorship primary election.

We urge all party members and our teeming supporters to remain calm and peaceful and to refuse to be intimidated. Governor Ambode is still very much in the race and is poised to win in order to continue the good works he has been doing in the last three and half years.