By Patrick Omorodion

Defending champions of the Kwese Premier League. Kano Pillars have failed to mkee it to the 2018 final as they fell 63-66 ti Savannah Conference rivals Gombe Bulls at the Kofar Mata indoor Hall of the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano.

The homers who led in the cgurstctwi quarters lost steam in the last two quarters to the younger Gombe boys who have picked one of the two continental tickets available for Nigeria.

In the third quarter, both teams ran neck and neck and were tied at a point at 46-46 until Gombe Bulls tutored by assistant coach of the national team, Mohamned Abdurahman broke liose and never removed their foot from the pedal until the last whistle.

With this victory Gombe Bulls thus confirned their supremacy over the former champions as they overpowered them thrice this season, first during the regular season before the Conference 6 final in Bauchi last month.

The second continental ticket will be picked by the winner of the second semi final game beteeen Atlantic Conference champions, Kwara Falcons of Ilorin and giant-killing Lagos side,Hoops & Read.