Kwara APC primaries start today – Lai Mohammed

By Demola Akinyemi
ILORIN—Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday, blamed the delay in conducting primaries of All Progressives Congress, APC, Kwara State on logistics, but hailed the aspirants’ perseverance and announced that today and tomorrow have been fixed for the primaries.

The minister, who spoke in Ilorin during a stakeholders’ meeting with the aspirants, said: “Now the Senate and House of Representatives primaries will take place tomorrow (today), while governorship and House of Assembly primaries has been slated for Saturday.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the eight-man electoral panel, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, urged the aspirants to cooperate with the panel.

Chief Oladokun, who is the former deputy governor of Oyo State, conceded that panel’s assignment was herculean, adding that “we are craving the cooperation and support of all the aspirants and executives of the party in the state.”

 


