Kutigi’s death, monumental loss —Jonathan

By Esther Onyegbula

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed grief over the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Idris Kutigi, describing his demise as a monumental loss.

Jonathan who stated this in a statement by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze described the former chief justice as a man who stood as a towering figure in the nation’s judiciary.

Jonathan noted that Kutigi was an exemplary judicial mind whose time at the bench left enduring legacies of fairness and confidence in the nation’s justice system.

He said further: “Kutigi’s effort and achievements in the area of reforming the judiciary brought so much improvement in the nation’s system of jurisprudence.

“He was a highly skilled and meticulous luminary who contributed so much in creating the enabling environment for easy enforcement of fundamental human rights in the country.

“He will continue to live in the minds of our citizens as a great patriot and statesman who never got tired of serving his nation even in retirement. Nigerians will not forget how late Justice Kutigi put up a sterling performance as the Chairman of the 2014 Constitutional Conference which processes and outcome greatly rekindled hope in Nigeria’s unity and progress.

“His maturity, sagacity and sense of solidarity ensured that the difficult condition of reaching agreement by consensus was fulfilled without rancour in all the recommendations.”