Kolade harps on code ofcorporate governance

FORMER Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade has called for inclusive codes of Nigerian corporate governance that will facilitate all-encompassing outcomes for all players in the industry, without constraining practitioners from achieving their respective objectives, nor compromising overall corporate interest.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria, SCGN, in Lagos with the theme “Towards Sustainable Development: The role of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance”, the Chairman and founding President SCGN said sustainable development within the context of corporate governance should meet the needs of today without compromising the issues of the future as every code requires articulation for growth to occur.

Kolade noted that whatever code developed to control whatever behaviour must be flexible to withstand the test of time when challenges arise and must recognise the interest of different people who operate within the context of the set codes.

He said: “Sustainable developments must not just meet the needs of today, but also seek to meet the needs of the future, as flexibility is important, indicating that whatever codes that is adopted must allow the future to exercise an influence over it and when circumstances demand, it must be flexible.”

He also added: “As codes may be certain parameters or boundaries of behaviours must facilitate the achievement of outcomes.’’