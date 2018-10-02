Kogi CP for Imo APC primaries

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, has resumed duty in Imo State, for the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primaries today.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dazuki Galadanchi spoke to newsmen during the brief handover of operation order at the Police headquarters in Owerri.

This is coming a day after some APC stakeholders alleged that Galadachi was one sided.

Recall Janga was in Osun state, for election duty.

Galadanchi said the Kogi CP was in the state for election duty as regards the APC guber primaries.

The Imo CP briefly said: “The strategy is community policing, because of the incidents arising from the APC primaries to ensure free and fair primaries.

“A new commissioner of police has come to take over to provide security for the APC primaries. You will recall that some people alleged that I am working for a particular person. The IGP in his wisdom decided to bring another CP to handle this issue.

“I hereby handover operation order, contact and strategies to the commissioner of police of Kogi state. ”

Responding, the Commissioner of Police Kogi, Janga, said: “I am not here to take over the duty of the CP Imo State, I am here to supervise and provide security for APC primaries. I am not here for anybody. I am here for APC primaries.”