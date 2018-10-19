Klopp on Huddersfield: “This game is a trap”

Best buds, Jürgen Klopp and David Wagner, get to manage opposing teams in the Premier League again. It’s a special situation given how competitive football is at the highest level. The two German managers sit at separate ends of the league table, Liverpool unbeaten after eight matches and Huddersfield Town without a win and without a single goal scored on their home ground.

The match appears to be exceptionally winnable for Klopp’s team. Huddersfield have injury concerns, just as Liverpool do, but the Terriers’ bench is far from as effective as the Reds’ bench.

Klopp has a strong squad to pull from but football is nothing if not unpredictable. The manager is not about to call the match a win prematurely. Being close to Huddersfield’s manager means Klopp has watched his fair share of the Terriers and he knows there is more to Wagner’s side than what the results show.