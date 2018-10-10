Kidnappers demand N50m ransom on Lobi Stars forward

THE camp of Nigeria’s representatives in next year’s CAF Champions League, Lobi Stars have been thrown into confusion, following the forceful abduction of their forward Sunday Akleche by unknown men.

Akleche was kidnapped alongside his wife along Abia state axis on his way to Port Hacourt to drop his wife, who is a serving Corp member in the state, according to members of his family.

Already the kidnappers have placed a 50 million naira ransom on the forward and his wife in one of the conversation they had with his family via his phone Tuesday night, according to reports.

Ever present for Lobi Stars who were crowned champions after the Nigeria Professional Football League was brought to an end with 14 matches left to go, the Kaduna born forward has not been allowed to talk to his family by the kidnappers.