Kidnappers abduct female police superintendent in Delta

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—KIDNAPPERS have abducted a female Superintendent of Police in Delta State.

The senior Police officer, said to be the second-in-command at one of the divisions in Asaba, the state capital, was kidnapped along Ogwashi-Uku-Asaba Road on her way to work on Monday.

Detectives have been on the manhunt for her abductors since the incident, but at press time yesterday, she was still missing.

A Police source told Vanguard: “The Police officer is still with the kidnappers, nobody knows for now where they took her to.

“The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, has given directive that everywhere should be combed for the abducted officer and the kidnappers. Nobody is at rest now, as the Commissioner said he wants her out of anywhere she was taken to.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached for comment on the development.

Other kidnap cases

Last month, six suspected kidnappers stormed a shop located at Spirit and Life Bible Church, Akpu Junction, Asaba, and whisked a housewife, Mrs. Francisca Semiteje, to an unknown destination in her black Toyota Corolla car.

Her vehicle was recovered a day later at Ani Edozie Street, off Asaba Secondary School, Asaba, while she was released after payment of ransom by her family.

… priests, too

Similarly, 39-year-old principal and resident priest of Aghalokpe Secondary School, Aghalokpe, Okpe Local Government Area, Rev Fr. Christopher Ogaga, was abducted September 1.

The abductors called with the victim’s phone demanding N15 million ransom, but the priest later escaped from their den.

However, detectives/operatives of the Eagle Net Special Squad trailed the suspects and arrested three of them.

Another priest, Rev. Father Louis, who was kidnapped in Warri, September 15, also bolted from his abductors, same day.

Also, four suspected robbers/kidnappers ambushed a 27-year-old lady while she was driving along Ezenei Junction, Asaba, at about 11.05p.m., pushed her down and sped away with her fiancé, Ifeanyi Uzomor, early last month.

They later dropped him off along Issele-Azagba, near Ogwashi Uku.