Kay Jay signs multi-million naira deal with The Boost Entertainment

Nigerian songwriter and singer, Kay Jay Ogbonna, has signed a multi million naira management deal with The Boost Entertainment.

Kay Jay, who is currently nominated for Nigerian Entertainment Awards 2018 ‘Fresh Vibes of The Year’ category alongside Davido’s artist Peruzzi, in a statement said he is optimistic that the new management deal will boost his music career.

“I signed with The Boost Entertainment firstly because we have the same vision. I see them making me one of the biggest artistes in Nigeria and beyond. Despite being newly established, this is one of the first and few music management companies in Nigeria that fund the artiste, and I feel that is how it should be. They are not just bringing funds, strategy and ideas; they are bringing full hands on involvement and direction, with a unique attention to visual content creation”, he said.

Also speaking on the deal, the Managing Director of The Boost Entertainment, Kiki Melissa Agbakoba, said Kay Jay, being the first artist on her label possesses exception talent that would soon revolutionalize the Nigeria Music Industry.

With hit songs such as ‘Sell Over’ featuring Skales &Omo Akin (Produced by Kenny Wonder) and ‘Work & Pray’ featuring Shaydee (Produced by BlaqJerzee), Kay Jay is also set to release a new single in November 2018 produced by BlaqJerzee.